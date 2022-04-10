Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo apologizes after his madness

Cristiano Ronaldo was angry after Manchester United’s new poor performance on the lawn of Everton. A defeat, no goal scored for him, he shouldn’t be teased and that’s what a young Everton supporter learned.

Another nightmare afternoon for Cristiano Ronaldo on the lawn of Goodison Park. There was nothing the Portuguese could do to prevent Manchester United from losing to 17th-placed Everton in the Premier League. Personally, CR7 had a frustrating match and was never able to score a goal against Jordan Pickford. The kind of personal and collective performance that makes Ronaldo furious and irritable. This was seen by an Everton fan who had fun filming the Portuguese player entering the locker room. The latter dropped the mobile phone with a voluntary gesture of the right hand, breaking the object.

cristiano #Ronaldo was accused of smashing a fan’s phone after Manchester United lost to Everton 🤬.pic.twitter.com/QkwDsBmSLs — GOAL France 🇫🇷 (@GoalFrance) April 9, 2022

An apology and a ticket to Old Trafford to support him

An event that quickly ignited the web and created controversy in England. We did not really appreciate the attitude of the 37-year-old player and his aggressive gesture. Faced with this harmful act for the Everton supporter, Cristiano Ronaldo had to react via his social networks with a message of apology and a promise for the unfortunate.





“ It is never easy to manage your emotions in difficult times like the one we are going through. Nevertheless, we must always be respectful, patient and set an example for all young people who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to attend a match Old Trafford, as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship “, he posted on Instagram on Saturday evening. A nice gesture to support him, especially given the results of Manchester United and the irritation of Ronaldo, he will not have many opportunities to see the Portuguese in the jersey of the Red Devils in the future. .