Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo delivers for Elizabeth II and England

After the death of Elizabeth II on Thursday, the world of football wishes to salute the memory of the queen. Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo also paid a nice tribute to him on social media.

An emblematic figure of England, Elizabeth II is entitled to messages from all over the world. The football community also feels concerned by the death of the queen, to whom the Premier League clubs wish to pay tribute in their own way. The leaders of the English championship, in addition to the messages published on social networks, have agreed with the government to postpone the 7th day. No match will be played in the country this weekend, the local body announced.

Ronaldo supports the royal family

An initiative probably approved by Cristiano Ronaldo, also affected by the disappearance of Elizabeth II. The Manchester United striker, the day after the home defeat against Real Sociedad (0-1) on Thursday in the Europa League, wanted to pay tribute to the memory of the queen who died at the age of 96, and after 70 years of reign. ” I have played seven years of my career in the Premier League, which makes this my eighth season in England “, recalled the Portuguese international in a post on Instagram.





” Throughout these years I have felt the UK’s undying love for her Queen, and how important Her Majesty was and always will be to the British people.continued the five-time Ballon d’Or. I honor his memory and mourn this irreplaceable loss with the country I have come to call “home”. My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family. This attention will surely please the English and Manchester United supporters who have always supported Cristiano Ronaldo, even after his desires elsewhere during the summer transfer window.