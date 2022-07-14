Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo fires Saudi Arabia and its millions of euros

Courted by a Saudi Arabian club, which was ready to pay him an incredible salary of 275 million euros over two years, Cristiano Ronaldo chose to decline the offer for sporting reasons.

Returning to Manchester United last season after having shone at Real Madrid and then at Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo had a difficult comeback. Author of 18 goals in 30 Premier League games, the Portuguese international did not really have the individual and collective performance he wanted. It is therefore to avoid reliving a second disappointing season in a row that CR7 is seriously considering leaving Old Trafford to join another big club during this summer transfer window. Suffice to say that his placing on the transfer market did not go on deaf ears, since an anonymous Saudi club tried its luck by offering a more than interesting deal to Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the latest rumors, a Gulf club was indeed ready to offer a transfer of 30 million euros to Manchester United, while giving a salary of 275 million euros in salary for the next two seasons to CR7. A golden lease that no one could have refused… except Cristiano Ronaldo. Since according to ESPN, the 37-year-old will indeed refuse the Saudi gold bridge.

Gold or Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo has chosen

Ronaldo is set to turn down €275m in wages for the next two seasons from a club in Saudi Arabia, sources have told ESPN 😲 pic.twitter.com/qhSZnJA5y7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 14, 2022

By refusing the status of highest paid player in the world, CR7 therefore shows everyone that he still has great sporting ambitions for the 2022-2023 financial year. With the World Cup in Qatar in sight, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wants to regain a central place in European football by playing for a club that is aiming for a Champions League victory in addition to contending for the title in his championship. A goal he could fulfill on the side of Bayern Munich, which is still in the race to recruit him according to ESPN. Otherwise, the Portuguese does not rule out staying in Manchester either, especially since Erik ten Hag intends to offer him the best possible sporting project at Old Trafford. One year from the end of his contract with the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo will anyway have to make an important decision for the rest of his career this summer.