Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo freed, Man United wants Ben Yedder

In particular in order to compete in the Champions League next season, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer. The Portuguese striker will ultimately not be retained by his leaders who would consider recruiting the Monegasque Wissam Ben Yedder.

Surprised by Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision, Manchester United begins to come to their senses. The recent sixth in the Premier League first closed the door to a departure from its top scorer. But in England, the press now claims that the Mancunians will grant an exit voucher to the Portuguese, determined to leave in order to compete in the Champions League next season. The management has indeed accepted the idea that a standoff would not be beneficial for anyone.

🤯 Since Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United, the Red Devils haven’t managed to win a game without the Portuguese! pic.twitter.com/TugsmktOJh — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) July 6, 2022

Tensions would only delay Manchester United in their preparation and in their recruitment. Moreover, the Red Devils are already working to strengthen their attacking sector. According to our colleagues from Media Foot Marseille, the English club is interested in Monegasque Wissam Ben Yedder! A rather surprising information insofar as the 31-year-old Frenchman, despite his last season with 25 goals and 5 assists in Ligue 1, does not really have the status to carry the Manchester United attack.

Ben Yedder must keep his place in Blue

If such a prestigious club is really studying the track of the former Toulousain, it is perhaps more to complete the workforce, like the role previously given to the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, who left at the end of his contract. It remains to be seen whether Wissam Ben Yedder would be enthusiastic about this challenge with a probable replacement label. A few months before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the tricolor international probably has no interest in seeing his playing time reduced. He whose appearances in the France team are not so numerous despite the regular summons of coach Didier Deschamps.