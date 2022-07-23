Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo, his apology gift is refused!

Saturday afternoon, Manchester United lost to Everton (1-0). A frustrating defeat for Cristiano Ronaldo, who skidded after the match…

At the exit of the field, Cristiano Ronaldo made a gesture of guilty mood by swinging the phone of a young teenager on the ground. The Portugal and Manchester United star immediately apologized as he invited the 14-year-old’s family for a game at Old Trafford. “It is never easy to manage your emotions in difficult times like the one we are going through. Nevertheless, we must always be respectful, patient and set an example for all young people who love the beautiful game. I want to apologize for my outburst and, if possible. I would like to invite this supporter to attend a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship” launched Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram, who hoped to close the deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo, his excuses do not pass

But the Manchester United striker’s apologies were not accepted by the family of the 14-year-old whose phone was brutally knocked to the ground by CR7. “I have nothing to say about Cristiano Ronaldo’s apology. Why should I travel to Old Trafford? Why would an Everton fan want to go to Old Trafford? If he was genuine, I think he should have turned around at the time of the incident, picked up Jake’s phone and said “I’m sorry.” How can you do that to a 14-year-old boy when you claim to have sportsmanship? It’s the opposite of sportsmanship.” launched the mother of Jack Kelly, victim of Cristiano Ronaldo’s blood stroke on Saturday after Manchester United’s defeat against Everton. A controversy that is making noise in England and of which CR7, who is always very careful about his image, would have gone well. In the meantime, the child’s mother complains of being harassed, both by Manchester United leaders who ask her to calm things down, and on social networks where Red Devils fans do not spare her.