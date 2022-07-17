Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo humiliated, impossible to lie to him

Cristiano Ronaldo is still training away from Manchester United. But his transfer drags on and CR7 begins to understand that his future is more than uncertain, which is obviously a big surprise.

Arriving on the Manchester United bench just after the end of a lackluster season, Erik ten Hag knew he was going to have a lot of work to do. But the Dutch coach probably had no idea that he would quickly have to deal with a file that the whole football world would hear about, namely Cristiano Ronaldo’s desire to leave Old Trafford just one year after his return to the Premier League. However, CR7 missed the resumption of training, before being exempted from making the tour started in Thailand by the Mancunian club for ” personal motives “. While the Portuguese star continues to communicate on social networks showing that he works very hard, his agent, Jorge Mendes, is busy finding him a club that meets his sporting and financial expectations. Because it’s obvious, Cristiano Ronaldo does not want to sign anywhere and he intends to win a few more trophies. But the reality is brutal.





If this week, we learned that the Manchester United player had received, and refused, a colossal offer from a Saudi club, ESPN claiming that CR7 had said no to 275 million euros over two years. However, while on the side of the English club, they still claim to be counting on Cristiano Ronaldo, who still has a year of contract, the representative of the 37-year-old player is beginning to understand that it will be difficult for him to find a European club with the standing expected by the one whose historical agent he is. Paris Saint-Germain, consulted in this matter, politely refused, and two other clubs which were likely to need a striker have just in turn said no to Jorge Mendes.

Chelsea, Munich, PSG, the doors are closing for Cristiano Ronaldo

First it was Chelsea, who lost Romelu Lukaku and could possibly think of Cristiano Ronaldo, who declined the offer, and on Saturday, after the announcement of Robert Lewandowski’s departure to Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich once again says why signing the five-time Ballon d’Or was impossible. “ I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But again: it was and is not a food for thought for us repeated Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.





This Sunday, the Manchester Evening News affirms that on the side of Cristiano Ronaldo, the disappointment is enormous to see the lack of enthusiasm of the big European clubs, and that little by little the idea of ​​finally staying at Manchester United is gaining ground, even if CR7 will not play the Champions League. ” Staying at United could be Ronaldo’s only option this summer…His options are quickly running out, as it’s unclear now who will be able to meet his demands, both financially and what he wants. he considers himself to be acceptable on the pitch (…) Erik ten Hag could now fulfill his wish to work with Cristiano Ronaldo and call him up to help bring Manchester United back to the Champions League for next season. If he stays at United, scores goals that send the club to the Champions League and helps Ten Hag put Old Trafford back on the map of European football, his legendary status will only grow further. “, remarks George Smith, who follows the Mancunians for the regional newspaper. It is now up to CR7 to decide.