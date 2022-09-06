Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo is 37 years old, his place is on the bench

Unthinkable last season, Manchester United does without Cristiano Ronaldo and it works. The Portuguese shouldn’t become indispensable again for the Red Devils for a long time.

Substitute since the start of the season with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo pays two things. His late recovery that Erik Ten Hag has still not digested, and the fact of having done everything to leave the Red Devils without succeeding. While waiting for the development he promised for the post-transfer window, the Portuguese has descended several ranks in the hierarchy of attackers at Old Trafford. Now an offensive joker who enters 30 minutes from the end of the matches, the former legend of Real Madrid must be ruminating at 37 years old. If for the moment, he is impeccable in his communication, it remains to be seen how long he will accept this situation. Because things are not going to get better in the coming weeks for CR7, who should not regain a starting status for major Premier League matches according to Julien Laurens, the English football specialist for RMC in particular.

Manchester United no longer works with CR7





” Cristiano Ronaldo replacing, it’s not even a debate anymore. Maybe he will start some games, like Thursday against Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Today, he would not have his place in this team. They wouldn’t have played and won that way against Arsenal with him. The way they play now, with lots of quick transitions and counter-attacks, this team can’t function with 37-year-old starter Cristiano Ronaldo. We see when he comes into play that despite his good will, he does not have the impact of a Rashford at all. Maybe Cristiano Ronaldo will still have a chance, but that’s not for sure “Warned the specialist journalist, for whom this season could officially mark the end of Cristiano Ronaldo’s unbeatable status. In any case, the Portuguese is not lacking in Manchester United, which has a string of victories without him.