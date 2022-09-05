Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo is attacked in Italy

Wishing to leave his Manchester United club during the last summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo did not succeed in his mission. The Portuguese therefore now finds himself on the bench of substitutes with the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo is having a very complicated start to the season. Throughout the summer, he tried to find a new club to play in the next Champions League, the ultimate competition in which he has so often shone. But for lack of courtiers, CR7 will therefore have to settle for the Europa League with MU. Finally, if the Portuguese international is aligned on the field by Erik Ten Hag. Because for the moment, the fivefold Ballon d’Or is not really part of the Dutch coach. Although he participated well in his team’s first matches in the Premier League, Cristiano was only lined up in the starting lineup once, in mid-August against Brentford (0-4). Since this rout, CR7 has no longer been a starter and MU is doing better, since Manchester has just won four in a row, including a precious success against Arsenal on Sunday (3-1). A victory against previously undefeated Gunners in which Cristiano only played half an hour. A somewhat embarrassing situation for one of the best players in the history of football.

“It’s sad to see Cristiano Ronaldo in this situation”

Well done, lads! And a very special thank you to our supporters! 👏🏽

Let’s go, Devils! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/TB2WJRnrQO — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 4, 2022

Something to hurt in his former club, Juventus. “It’s sad to see Cristiano Ronaldo in this situation. It’s not nice for him or his team, but again, it’s not our business anymore.”, swung Maurizio Arrivabene on the antenna of DAZN. If the words of the general manager of Juventus are quite cold, it must be said that Cristiano Ronaldo did not leave only good memories on the side of Turin. It is up to the Portuguese to react so as not to end his career on a bad note. Especially since during this time, his lifelong rival, namely Lionel Messi, is regaining his best level with PSG. Author of three goals and six assists in six days, the Argentinian is gaining momentum for the World Cup in Qatar. A last world meeting that Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to approach in better conditions than at present.