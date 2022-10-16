Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo out, Ten Hag has a great motivation

Scorer against Sheriff Tiraspol (0-2) Thursday in the Europa League, Cristiano Ronaldo finally found a smile with Manchester United. But a departure this winter remains relevant for the Portuguese striker. Especially since manager Erik ten Hag now has additional motivation to get rid of him.

Relief was on Cristiano Ronaldo’s face on Thursday night. Thanks to the penalty scored against Sheriff Tiraspol, the Manchester United striker has finally unlocked his counter this season. What confirm the positive development mentioned by Erik Ten Hag after the meeting. ” We could have expected that since he missed the preseasondefended the manager of the Red Devils. So he has to work hard to get the right physical condition and then he will score more goals. »





” You can see it’s really closecontinued the Dutchman. When he is in better shape, he will make his chances come true. I think he is totally involved in the project and in the team. We also see that connections are coming around him, he is looking for automatisms and I am delighted. This is however not the version given by the English press. For the tabloid The Sun, the departure of the Portuguese this winter remains relevant. The 37-year-old centre-forward still wants to join a team qualified for the Champions League. And for its part, Manchester United does not retain it.

Ronaldo sacrificed?

The source even hints that Cristiano Ronaldo could be pushed out. Indeed, Erik ten Hag, whose claimed philosophy and pressing do not correspond to the profile of CR7, now has a new reason to get rid of it. The Mancunian club would have promised its manager an envelope of 80 million euros to recruit in January. A budget that could increase to more than 114 million euros in the event of the departure of the Portuguese international, whose salary of 514,000 euros per week would be saved. In search of three new high-level players, the MU coach would not say no to this bonus.