Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo punished? Manchester United deflates

Author of a gesture of humor against a young Everton supporter, Cristiano Ronaldo apologized and offered a gift, refused, to be forgiven. The Red Devils board looked into this case.

While a police investigation was launched following CR7’s behavior after Everton’s victory against Manchester United, the Portuguese international tried everything to be forgiven for his gesture. Leaving the lawn of Goodison Park furious, Cristiano Ronaldo had tapped the hand of a young Toffees supporter, whose phone had broken on the ground. The case obviously caused a stir, even if the mother of the young autistic, target of CR7’s anger, wanted to calm everyone down by regretting the insults and threats made against her son via social networks. Mainly accusing Manchester United of having mishandled this story, Sarah Kelly clarified that the invitation sent by Cristiano Ronaldo to come to Old Trafford to see a match had been refused, but that no complaint will be filed.

Cristiano Ronaldo must not be upset, Man Utd lose

Sarah Kelly and her 14-year-old autistic son Jacob Harding had just watched their first Premier League match together when Ronaldo appeared to slap Jacob’s phone to the ground as he left the pitch https://t.co/7SBDL3UwD6 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 11, 2022

On the side of the leaders of Manchester United, we inevitably regret this gesture of spite from Cristiano Ronaldo, very nervous for several weeks and who supports less the performances of the Red Devils, and his own performances, even to the point of cracking. But according to the Sun, the story will end there, and no sanction will be taken against the Portuguese star, the player’s apology being considered sufficient. All of this comes at a time when Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is uncertain, as although the former Juventus player still has one year left on his contract with Man Utd, this past season in the North of England has not been at all to the taste of CR7, who believed he could win one or more titles by returning to Manchester. The failure being total, Cristiano Ronaldo is more and more tempted to negotiate a departure from the next transfer window, the very idea of ​​​​seeing Erik ten Hag replacing Ralf Rangnick as manager does not excite him more than that. By not punishing him for his bloodshed, the Red Devils board is trying to negotiate peace.