Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester, emergency meeting

After having snubbed the resumption of training, then the summer tour of his team, Cristiano Ronaldo is back this Monday at Manchester United. But its future is uncertain.

CR7’s situation should quickly settle down, since as David Ornstein reveals, the Portuguese star has finally decided to return to England where the leaders of Manchester United are firmly waiting for him. Exempted from work since returning from vacation, officially for ” personal reasons “Cristiano Ronaldo will finally be able to meet his new coach, Erik ten Hag, and tell him of his real intentions. For weeks, it has been an open secret, Jorge Mendes has been looking for a way out for his star player, but for the moment no serious proposal has reached him. It is true that CR7 is looking for a sportingly very ambitious club, and which is also able to pay him a salary that meets his expectations, while being able to negotiate the purchase of the contract year which still binds the former player of Juventus with the Red Devils. In recent days it was rumored that the player was sent to Atlético Madrid, but all that is to be forgotten. Back in Manchester, Cristiano Ronaldo will therefore be able to discuss this live and not through intermediaries.

Manchester United don’t want to release Cristiano Ronaldo

According to the English journalist who reveals the return of the Portuguese player to England, on the side of Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, there is no room for doubt. We want to keep Cristiano Ronaldo on the side of Old Trafford, and it is that the Mancunian leaders intend to quickly make the player and his agent understand. For the moment, it is not yet known if CR7 will return to training at Carrington, but this situation resembles the one already experienced by the 37-year-old player last year at Juventus. After resuming joyless work with his teammates from the Italian club, Cristiano Ronaldo had negotiated his transfer to Manchester United. The scenario seems similar, with all the same the difference that the Dutch coach of the Red Devils is a strong head who will not give in easily to his star.