Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo, sad Golden Ball of hatred

If Manchester United did not unleash passions for the quality of their game last season, it rather unleashed hatred on social networks. The two Turkish heads at the Red Devils being Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not experience a return as he hoped for at Manchester United. The Portuguese season was very trying between the poor accounting results of the team, the slaps suffered against the big players and the scathing disappointments against weaker opponents. A season below everything for CR7 and its partners who will miss the next Champions League. An ideal excuse to leave England according to the Portuguese star. If we had to find other reasons to prove him right in the face of his leaders, Cristiano Ronaldo has just acquired material to ask for exile far from the Kingdom.

Ronaldo and Maguire, England’s most insulted players

Indeed, a report has just been published by Ofcom (the regulatory authority for telecommunications in the United Kingdom) and relayed by the BBC. It comes to identify the messages on the social networks having for subject the English championship, the clubs and the players thus highlighting the insults uttered by the Net surfers. The least we can say is that Cristiano Ronaldo and his club were particularly targeted.

A new report from Ofcom shows Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire as the most abused Premier League players on Twitter #mulive [bbc] pic.twitter.com/HKSedz9FSc — utdreport (@utdreport) August 2, 2022

The Portuguese star is even at the top of the ranking of the most insulted Premier League players, just ahead of his partner Harry Maguire. This analysis concerns 2.3 million tweets, 60,000 of which were deemed insulting and abusive. The Portuguese was particularly targeted when announcing his signing for Manchester United with nearly 4,000 abusive messages. Harry Maguire was the target of insults during his apology after his poor performance against Manchester City. Half of the abuses targeted only 12 players, including eight from Manchester United. This report only covers the first part of the season but it highlights the excesses of certain followers of the English championship, whether vis-à-vis the Mancunian club or any other club.