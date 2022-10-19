Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo slapped by Ten Hag

The weeks pass and look alike for Cristiano Ronaldo, who fails to establish himself as a starter at Manchester United.

Holder only twice since the start of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo fails to reverse the trend and establish himself as a holder in the eyes of Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United. The Portuguese striker nevertheless benefited from a little more playing time than usual this weekend during the match against Newcastle. Indeed, Erik ten Hag felt that Marcus Rashford needed a little rest and therefore made the choice to start Cristiano Ronaldo at the forefront of his attack. The Portuguese, however, did not play the entire meeting and CR7 was quite annoyed when giving up his place. In a press conference, the Manchester United coach reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo’s annoyance… by warning the former Real Madrid striker.

Ten Hag puts pressure on Cristiano Ronaldo





“No player is happy to leave. I understand that. I have no problem with him. He just has to convince me that he can be on the pitch.” launched Erik Ten Hag, clearly implying that for the moment, Cristiano Ronaldo had not convinced him to use it more. Words that will sting the ego of the Portuguese international, while Erik Ten Hag confided after the match against Newcastle that CR7 only owed his tenure to the resting of the incumbent in attack, Marcus Rashford. “We have to play four games in ten days. I want to keep the forwards fresh. We had to shoot. Rashy (Rashford) had no energy for the whole game so we have to plan everything. I thought Rashy was going to make an impact and if he had scored the goal we would have done everything right.” launched Erik Ten Hag. It remains to be seen how Cristiano Ronaldo will be managed in the coming weeks and if the Portuguese will (finally) manage to establish himself as a starter, which he has been throughout his career.