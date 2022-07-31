Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo takes one more slap

This Sunday, Manchester United make their first outing at Old Trafford under the orders of Erik ten Hag, it will be against Rayo Vallecano. A game that Cristiano Ronaldo will play.

Back in training this week, after long weeks working physically alone on his side in Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo will see how the Mancunian supporters will welcome him this Sunday, but CR7 understood it well, on the side of the English leaders do not seem to want to give in to him. Decided to leave the Red Devils just a year after his incredible comeback in the Premier League, the Portuguese star has not had his exit slip and for now he is doing the job. In Carrington, and after a meeting with the board of Man Utd and his agent, Cristiano Ronaldo did not spare himself, which earned him to be in the group of his new coach for the match against the Spanish club. Behind the scenes, things are no longer moving much, and if CR7 wants to leave, he knows that the big clubs are no longer tempted. Last to date to put a small tackle on the Portuguese player, the boss of FC Barcelona.

Lewandowski is enough for FC Barcelona

Evoking the recruitment of Robert Lewandowski, and the whispered possibility of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo engage with Barça, Joan Laporta did not hesitate to deliver the substance of his thoughts. ” There are always a lot of rumors at this time. But in the end, the truth is that we really wanted Robert Lewandowski. Cristiano Ronaldo is a very good professional and he is still in good shape, I have no doubts. He’s a very ambitious and competitive player and I’m sure he has a lot of offers, but I’ll say it again, we wanted Lewandowski and only him “Explained the president of Barça, who refutes the very idea of ​​seeing the former star of Real Madrid wearing the shirt of the Catalan club. In recent days, we have been talking about Naples in particular, even if Aurélio de Laurentiis has calmed everyone down. Times are tough for Cristiano Ronaldo.