Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo, the worst nightmare of defenders

Long considered the best striker in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo has martyred countless defenders. Among his victims, the former right side of FC Barcelona Daniel Alves has very bad memories of the Portuguese since their clashes in the Clasicos in Spain.

Struggling at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to haunt those who have had the misfortune to cross his path. For more than a decade, the Portuguese has been a defender’s worst nightmare. First with his devastating acceleration and dribbling, then with his formidable goalscoring instinct. The one who helped him break a bunch of records during his years at the top.

Alves is not about to forget CR7

We mainly think of his best seasons at Real Madrid during which Cristiano Ronaldo loved to face FC Barcelona and a certain Daniel Alves. And the least we can say is that the Brazilian does not only have good memories of their duels. ” The best opponent I’ve faced? Cristiano Ronaldoreplied the right side of the Pumas to ESPN without the slightest hesitation. That bastard won’t let you breathe for a second. I didn’t do so badly, but it’s difficult. He’s a goal-scoring machine. »





Indeed, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored 18 goals in the Clasicos, the highest total in Real Madrid history tied with legend Alfredo Di Stefano. It should also be remembered that Daniel Alves faced Cristiano Ronaldo as a defender of Juventus Turin, it was in the final of the Champions League in 2017. As a result, the Merengues had largely won (4-1) in Cardiff, with a double from the Portuguese international. Five years later, the Red Devils striker dreams of repeating this feat, he who hopes to join a team qualified for the most prestigious of European competitions.