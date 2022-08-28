Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo victim of a terrible revenge

Now a luxury substitute at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo does not have the cards in his hands at the end of the transfer window. And CR7 must rely on an invisible enemy who is determined to make him pay for his attitude.

The five-time Ballon d’Or has often ruled the transfer window, and his departure last year from Juventus to join Manchester United confirmed it, since the Portuguese star was announced to City a few hours before his departure. But this time, the 37-year-old lost his hand at the same time as he lost his starting spot on the Mancunian bench. On Saturday, less than a week from the end of the transfer market, Cristiano Ronaldo waited until the 70th minute of the match at Southampton to come into play and he did not particularly shine. After the match, Erik ten Hag became very mysterious about CR7’s future at Old Trafford: ” I can not tell you. We prepared for the season with Cristiano Ronaldo. We stick to the plan. If there are players available then we will act. We always intend to strengthen the team. We will be very attentive until the last second before the transfer market closes. “The mystery is total, but the Portuguese player knows that he will not be helped.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces German solidarity

Indeed, the Daily Mail says this Sunday that Ralf Rangnick, who worked last season with Cristiano Ronaldo and did not appreciate it too much, took pleasure in soaping the board of CR7. The English media explains that indeed Chelsea considered very seriously to sign the Portuguese star of Manchester United and that before saying banco to the new owner of the Blues, Thomas Tuchel all the same took information on the behavior of Cristiano Ronaldo. What could be more logical for the German coach of Chelsea to consult his compatriot, who has now ceased all his functions in Manchester. And it is little to say that Ralf Rangnick very strongly advised Tuchel against bringing in CR7, to the point that the manager of the Blues warned the club’s board of directors that this idea should be forgotten. Cristiano Ronaldo will therefore not sign for Chelsea, and his future is still uncertain.