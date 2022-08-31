Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave, he cracks at the last moment

The summer transfer window closes its doors in the next few hours and Cristiano Ronaldo still does not know what his future will hold. If he intends to evolve in the Champions League, the latest arrivals at the Red Devils could well change the situation.

At Manchester United, we still don’t know whether or not we can count on Cristiano Ronaldo this season. The Portuguese recently forced his departure. But faced with the few suitors who come forward, the former Real Madrid player may have to make up his mind. In recent hours, two new doors have closed for Cristiano Ronaldo: Napoli and Sporting. The Italian club does not have the means to afford it when the Portuguese club would have pressure from its coach, Ruber Amorim, who threatens to resign in the event of the arrival of CR7. Suddenly, and even if his agent Jorge Mendes continues to probe the market, Ronaldo is on track to stay at Manchester United. Especially after the recent arrivals of Casemiro and Anthony.

Ronaldo finally left to stay

Erik ten Hag: “Cristiano Ronaldo STAY. It’s clear. We need quality players. » pic.twitter.com/lpBF8gpnh5 – News Foot (@ActuFoot_) August 31, 2022

According to information from The Sun, Ronaldo is very impressed with the recruitments of Casemiro and Anthony. Arrivals that make the 37-year-old Portuguese think, no longer necessarily closed to the idea of ​​​​still staying with the Red Devils. The attractive although expensive recruitment of Manchester United therefore delights CR7, who once again believes in his team to compete with the Big 4 this season. Despite a chaotic start to the season, Erik Ten Hag’s men are doing better and have two wins in a row. With a focused and motivated Ronaldo, United could end up making a comeback on the domestic stage for good. Better surrounded, it is a liberated Cristiano who is announced, with more in sight, the World Cup in Qatar to play under the colors of Portugal.