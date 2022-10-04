Football England – England is torn for Cristiano Ronaldo

In the hard this season with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is at the heart of criticism. His personal situation created debates both at the club and between former glories of the Premier League.

Since the arrival of Erik Ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo is only a shadow of himself in the Premier League. In 6 games played, CR7 has failed to find the net and very often starts matches on the substitutes’ bench. In total, the Portuguese has scored only one goal in 8 games this season. This poor performance has been heavily criticized by Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on several occasions, so when Ronaldo crossed paths with the former Liverpool player, he ignored him before greeting fellow Sky Sport consultants. Nevertheless, some ex-players continue to support the fivefold Golden Ball. This is the case of Rio Ferdinand. Former Manchester United defender who is close friends with the 37-year-old striker. On Twitter, Carragher and Ferdinand clashed over Ronaldo.

Ferdinand, Ronaldo’s first defender

Carra you still upset he didn’t shake your hand at Old Trafford? 😂😂 The hardest thing to do in football is score goals… https://t.co/6DflUzEWqJ https://t.co/ZVgB9z4mlq pic.twitter.com/suH8O8dqvH —Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) October 3, 2022

Following Manchester United’s 6-3 rout of rival Citizens, Jamie Carragher has given his thoughts on the value of having Ronaldo at the start of this game. For the former Liverpool player, even if CR7 had been present, it would not have changed anything. “Ronaldo had played at Brentford when it was 0-4 at the break! So it’s not a tackle to Ronaldo, but Rashford’s pace on the counter-attack like we saw against Arsenal or Liverpool was 100% the best option.” said the English consultant. As a great Premier League defender, Rio Ferdinand has protected his friend’s back with a nod to Carragher’s last meeting with the Portuguese. “Carra, are you still upset he didn’t shake your hand at Old Trafford?” » explained, a bit mocking, Ferdinand, before his English counterpart accused him of being a CR7 fan boy. If Cristiano Ronaldo no longer sparks on the pitch, he is the instigator of many outside.