Football England – He is ready! Cristiano Ronaldo can and wants to play with Man United

All summer, Cristiano Ronaldo desperately wanted to leave Manchester United to continue playing in the Champions League. However, no club wanted to recruit him and here is the Portuguese available for Erik Ten Hag. CR7 does not intend to wait to play.

Gone to stay. Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to look elsewhere during this summer transfer window. Unfortunately for him, the European clubs did not scramble to the gate to snatch him from the Red Devils. Despite a borderline behavior with a training strike, withdrawals for non-European tours and even leaving at half-time in the last friendly match against Rayo Vallecano, he is still available for Erik Ten Hag. The Portuguese star can therefore consider starting the Premier League with the Mancunians, starting on Sunday afternoon when Brighton is received at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo in great form in training

A hypothesis that has gained momentum with the recent injury of Anthony Martial. The Frenchman is affected in the hamstrings, having to withdraw for the opening match against Brighton. A boon for Cristiano Ronaldo in turmoil after his hasty departure against Rayo Vallecano, especially with his Dutch manager. In addition to being upset by the Portuguese, Ten Hag expressed doubts about the physical level of CR7 who missed a good part of the summer preparation.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram: “READY 🙏🏽💪🏽” pic.twitter.com/71ldG5i0ES — Utd District (@UtdDistrict) August 6, 2022

Not a problem for the DailyMirror who thinks that Ronaldo has a great chance of being able to participate in the Sunday meeting. Indeed, according to the English newspaper, CR7 “ was flying “Literally at the last training sessions of the Mancunians. Ronaldo would have benefited from the support of the staff in terms of physical preparation to catch up. Enough to supplant Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, only Erik Ten Hag has the answer. For his part, as he posted on Instagram, Ronaldo says he is already ready to play. His desires to leave during the summer are already forgotten.