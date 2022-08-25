Football England – In Manchester, we prefer Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo

Head elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo still hopes to leave Manchester United before the end of the transfer window. His behavior is starting to seriously annoy Mancunian observers, disappointed to see that the Portuguese does not have the irreproachable state of mind of Lionel Messi.

Erik ten Hag’s decision surprised Monday night. For the clash against rival Liverpool (2-1 victory) in the Premier League, the Manchester United manager did without the services of Cristiano Ronaldo at kick-off. Proof that the Dutch coach is preparing for the departure of the Portuguese, just like the management which no longer closes the door to his transfer. This shows how much the behavior of the center forward annoys internally.





Remember that Cristiano Ronaldo, determined to leave to compete in the Champions League this season, only resumed training very late this summer, officially for personal reasons. And since his return, CR7 is obviously not the model of involvement that we have known throughout his career. Something to annoy former Mancunian Paul Ince who regrets that Cristiano Ronaldo does not have the same state of mind as Paris Saint-Germain striker Lionel Messi. ” Roy Keane and I would never have tolerated Cristiano Ronaldo’s antics “, dropped the consultant for BoyleSports Premier League.

Ronaldo did not live up to expectations

” He must leave Manchester United. If he was in the locker room when Roy Keane, Steve Bruce and I were there, we wouldn’t have supported him and he wouldn’t have made it.imagined the Englishman. It was very important to remove Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting XI because it shows people that there can be life without him. He represents a distraction for everyone at Manchester United. He didn’t have the effect everyone thought, and you wouldn’t see Lionel Messi behaving like he sometimes does. “Unfortunately for Paul Ince and CR7, no club seems able to welcome him.