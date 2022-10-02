Football England – Man City: Cristiano Ronaldo, Drogba, Owen… Funny people next to Haaland

Already impressive in the jersey of Borussia Dortmund in recent seasons, Erling Haaland is already bluffing everyone on his debut with Manchester City.

If Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappé or Neymar have set the bar high in this first part of the season with more than ten goals on the clock, Erling Haaland is himself classified out of category, on another planet. It must be said that the Norwegian international does not stop shaking the nets in his new Manchester City jersey. Scorer every 54 minutes this season, the former Dortmund player has already found the net 17 times, in just 11 games. Brilliant everywhere, whether in the Champions League or the Premier League, the 22-year-old finished making an impression this Sunday afternoon during the Manchester derby. During this crucial meeting for the Citizens, Haaland did not fail, quite the contrary even, by scoring a hat-trick in a resounding victory at the Etihad Stadium (6-3). Another hat-trick for Haaland, given that since joining Pep Guardiola last July, the former Salzburg has already scored three hat-tricks. In August against Crystal Palace and Nottingham in the league, and therefore this Sunday in the Manchester derby.

Haaland is already doing as well as Cristiano Ronaldo

This last hat-trick makes him go down in Premier League history, as he became the striker who scored three hat-tricks the fastest in eight PL games. Behind him, Owen (48 games), Van Nistelrooy (59), Fernando Torres (64) or Luis Suarez (71) are almost amateurs. With these three hat-tricks, Haaland also imitates a shovelful of great players who passed through England, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Drogba, Anelka, Lukaku or Lampard, all authors of three career hat-tricks in the Premier League. Suffice to say that Haaland confirms his status as an exceptional player, as Kylian Mbappé can be in another register. In the coming months, he will look to dust off other marks, such as the Premier League’s top scorer, held by Mohamed Salah, author of 32 goals with Liverpool in 2018. Haaland will also try to do his utmost to bring Man City towards the crowning in the Champions League, the ultimate dream of the Emirati owners. Anyway, the management of Manchester City can already say that it has achieved a big blow by recruiting Haaland for the modest sum of 60 million euros during the last summer transfer window.