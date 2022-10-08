Football England – Man Utd: Cristiano Ronaldo attacks Ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo can’t do it at all under the colors of Manchester United. The fivefold Ballon d’Or seems close to a start this winter during the transfer window.

Manchester United undoubtedly hoped for better from the return of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021. The Portuguese for his part had great ambitions with the Red Devils. But almost nothing went as planned. Manchester United did not qualify for the Champions League and the collective contribution of CR7 raised questions. Despite Erik Ten Hag’s arrival at the club, nothing has changed. Indeed, the Dutch coach no longer necessarily counts on the services of a Ronaldo who had his mind elsewhere last summer regarding his future at United. Since the start of the season, the former Real Madrid player has posted starving statistics: 1 goal and 1 assist in 9 games played in all competitions. Far from his usual standards. The English press agrees that the tensions are palpable between Ten Hag and CR7.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the point of no return

According to information from The Times, the relationship between the Portuguese and the Dutch is almost broken. To make matters worse, Cristiano Ronaldo would be more than appalled by the training sessions and tactics put in place by the former Ajax coach. CR7 would consider Ten Hag a stubborn and rigid trainer, attached to a method that does not work. Shocking information, as the future of the 37-year-old Portuguese seems blocked at Manchester United. A problematic situation that does not favor Ronaldo’s preparation for his last World Cup with Portugal. This Sunday, Manchester United travel to Everton in the Premier League. The opportunity to learn more about the role that will now play Ronaldo. It also remains to be seen where the fivefold Ballon d’Or could bounce back, while many European clubs are not keen on paying his salary (17 million euros). Only Galatasaray is apparently ready to go crazy for the Portuguese, starting this winter.