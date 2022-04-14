Football England – Man Utd: Cristiano Ronaldo-Zidane, the incredible lie

To replace Solskjaer last November, rumors had it that Manchester United were considering Zinedine Zidane. But, the English press reveals today that this was false information from the club which just wanted to reassure Cristiano Ronaldo.

The destiny of a club is sometimes due to a person who would come to positively or negatively change the trajectory of the team. Manchester United understood this well and experienced it last winter. Indeed, in November, nothing is going well with the Red Devils and they decide to part ways with their coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. To replace him, rumors are rife and evoke names such as Mauricio Pochettino, Erik Ten Hag or Zinedine Zidane. Finally, none of the three will come and it is the German Ralf Rangnick who is signed next. We imagine with curiosity what Zidane would have given in England with Manchester United. Some would have liked this to happen but it would have been very difficult.

Zidane at Man United, the club wanted Ronaldo to be happy

Indeed, the DailyMirror revealed on Wednesday that an arrival of Zinedine Zidane last winter was very hypothetical since it was the club itself who had invented this information. The newspaper even speaks of a rumor unfounded “. The purpose of this communication operation was to reassure Cristiano Ronaldo and make him happy by dangling Zidane’s arrival at Manchester United.

Manchester United used baseless rumors of Zinedine Zidane becoming their new boss as a “tactic” to keep Ronaldo happy at the club.😬 [Via – Mirror] pic.twitter.com/yzNiamzDhX — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 13, 2022

At the time, Ronaldo even agreed to this arrival. It must be said that the Portuguese has good relations with the Frenchman, the two men having won three Champions Leagues together with Real Madrid. CR7, on the other hand, had vetoed the possible arrival of Antonio Conte. What was his surprise when he learned of the appointment of Ralf Rangnick in stride. A symbolic strategy for the difficult remarriage between Manchester United and the Portuguese, who left for the first time in 2009. For next summer, no bluff possible with the scheduled arrival of Erik Ten Hag on the Mancunian bench but also the probable departure of Ronaldo. Because, without a Champions League to play, Zidane or not, CR7 will not stay longer.