Football England – Man Utd: Pogba in front of Cristiano Ronaldo, the locker room explodes!

At the end of the contract at Manchester United, Paul Pogba has had an extension offer for several months. This proposal could allow him to become the highest paid player in the Premier League. This greatly annoys some of his teammates.

Paul Pogba is coming to a new turning point in his career. As the end of his lease approaches, the Manchester United midfielder is holding the opportunity to sign the last big contract of his career. It could be an extension with the Red Devils, or a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, his main courtier on the market. In any case, the French assured last month that his decision was not made. ” I can decide tomorrow, as I can decide during the transfer windowhe confided to the Téléfoot program. It is not decided, there is nothing done. »

A thought for those who wanted MU to extend Paul Pogba after his 4 assists against Leeds and who were convinced he was going to have a crazy season 🤡#BanterClub #Pogback —Alex Slane (@Slane_Alex) April 9, 2022

But while Paul Pogba takes the time to study his possibilities, his case angers part of the Mancunian group. According to information from the Daily Mirror, some of his teammates do not understand how Manchester United could pass on such a high offer to him. Indeed, for several months now, the international tricolor has had a proposal accompanied by a salary of 600,000 euros per week, bonus included! This income would make him the highest paid player in the Premier League ahead of his partner Cristiano Ronaldo (540,000 euros per week).

Manchester United locker room furious over Paul Pogba offer

A prospect that annoys within the club, where we do not understand why a simple substitute, who criticizes the club and who openly evokes the idea of ​​​​a departure, would obtain such a reward. Suddenly, a real rebellion would be considered if Paul Pogba obtained such a large salary. But let the disgruntled Mancunians be reassured, the former Juventus Turin player does not seem attracted to an extension. We are talking more about a departure for Paris Saint-Germain, which should also offer him a comfortable salary.