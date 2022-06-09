Entertainment

Football England – Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo captain, the mistake to avoid

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will let his group elect the captain for next season. By his status, striker Cristiano Ronaldo can logically claim the armband. But the possible designation of the Portuguese is already reacting in England.

After a completely failed season, Manchester United will have to make many changes. The Mancunian club will continue its momentum after the appointment of new manager Erik ten Hag who, in addition to the reinforcements expected on the transfer market, will choose his main relays in the locker room. Starting with the captain of his team. It is not at all certain that central defender Harry Maguire will keep the armband, he who is coming out of a very complicated exercise on the ground, but also outside because of the criticism and the death threat received.

Ronaldo is not starting as a favorite

So who to succeed the England international? Apparently, Erik ten Hag intends to let his group choose the next captain. The status of Cristiano Ronaldo could therefore convince his teammates. But for former striker Frank McAvennie to name the Portuguese captain would be a huge mistake. ” (Let the players choose) It’s a strange decisionreacted the British observer for Football Insider. Why do they listen to the players, how can you organize a vote? Most players won’t be here next season. »

Cristiano Ronaldo can’t get the armband because he won’t be around next seasonwarned Frank McAvennie. I think Bruno Fernandes has the ideal personality. He would be perfect. There are plenty of players Manchester United need to get rid of, so why would they be allowed to vote? The manager must make a choice. Impose your authority if there is a conflict between players. “According to the English press, the Manchester United locker room would have left to entrust the armband to goalkeeper David De Gea, perhaps the best Red Devil this season.

