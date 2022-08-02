Football England – Manchester United disgusted by the selfish Cristiano Ronaldo!

Cristiano Ronaldo, who expressed the wish to leave Manchester United in the transfer window, is having a very eventful off-season.

A month ago, Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone at Manchester United by taking the decision to skip training, officially for “family reasons”. In fact, CR7 mainly pushed hard to leave the Red Devils in order to find a qualified club for the next edition of the Champions League, which is not the case with Manchester United. Last week, the Portuguese returned to training and this weekend even played in the first half of Manchester United’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano. This did not extinguish the controversy, quite the contrary, insofar as Cristiano Ronaldo, unhappy to be replaced by Erik Ten Hag at half-time… left Old Trafford before the end of the match. Selfish behavior that has no place, whether your name is Cristiano Ronaldo or not, according to former Manchester striker Louis Saha.

Cristiano Ronaldo, an attitude that does not pass

“I’m not going to judge him because he’s a huge player and I’m not in his place, but I would have liked him to stay because he’s a great player. No one can judge his actions right now, because it’s his own career. (…) I’m not Cristiano but as someone who seems to be a Manchester United supporter, I feel like he hasn’t shown enough, he’s thinking to himself” railed the ex-Red Devils and France team striker in an interview with Sky Bet. It now remains to be seen how the Cristiano Ronaldo soap opera will end, whose name has been mentioned at Chelsea, Bayern Munich and especially Atlético de Madrid since the start of the summer transfer window. However, the Colchoneros track does not seem serious, it having been denied by CR7 in person on Instagram. A relief for Real Madrid supporters, who would not have digested such a betrayal.