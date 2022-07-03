Football England – Manchester United takes over Cristiano Ronaldo from the volley

While Cristiano Ronaldo has announced to the leaders of Manchester United his intention to leave this summer, the latter have no desire to give in to his demands. CR7 must be one of the executives of Erik Ten Hag’s team.

No C1, no CR7. This is essentially the message that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to communicate to the Manchester United management team when he announced his intention to leave this summer. The five-time Golden Ball, however, did not have a bad season with the Red Devils for his return to the Premier League. His balance sheet is 24 goals in all competitions including 18 in the league. It is rather the season of the Mancunian collective which gives him desires elsewhere. Sixth in the Premier League, Manchester United will not play in the next Champions League. A real problem for Ronaldo, the competition’s top scorer, who hasn’t missed it for 20 years.

Ronaldo is not for sale in Manchester

Thus, the Portuguese would like to benefit from an exit voucher to look elsewhere. It must be said that at 37 he still seduces in Europe. Bayern Munich, AS Roma, PSG and especially Chelsea may be possible destinations. His agent Jorge Mendes recently spoke with Todd Boehly, the new owner of the Blues. If it is often difficult to say no to Ronaldo, Manchester United does not intend to let it go.

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Manchester United that he does not believe they will be in contention for the title next season 😳 pic.twitter.com/n2EReEatWs —GOAL (@goal) July 2, 2022

According to Sun, the Mancunian club has no intention of selling its Portuguese star. No offer is acceptable this summer for a player who still has a year’s contract. The latter must be the key player in the new team led by Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman had a very satisfying first week of training, suggesting great promise. The case of the Portuguese already appears to be his first problem and his first challenge as manager of the Red Devils. He will have to find the right words to take CR7 with him in the battle for the title in England.