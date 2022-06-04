Football England – MU: Cristiano Ronaldo falls from above

Manchester United’s season, which ended in a disappointing sixth place, was somewhat saved by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese and his goals brought the Red Devils to the European Cup. The fans are grateful to him, less his teammates.

Manchester United have had a difficult 2021-2022 season. Sixth with 58 points, the Red Devils achieved their worst exercise in the last 30 years. Many observers point to a much lower number than announced. Harry Maguire suffered in defence, Paul Pogba missed too many games in midfield and Jadon Sancho was far from justifying his transfer the previous summer. Conversely, at 37, Cristiano Ronaldo has rather succeeded in his return to Manchester. On an individual level anyway. He scored 24 goals in all competitions including 18 in the Premier League and six in the Champions League.

CR7 acclaimed by the fans, not by the locker room

Manchester United owes a proud candle to its Portuguese striker, largely responsible for the qualification obtained in the Europa League for next season. Mancunian supporters have not forgotten him and elected him the club’s best player in 2021-2022, this Saturday. A logical coronation, the fourth for CR7 after 2004, 2007 and 2008. Manchester United players also had the opportunity to elect their best player of the season. The result released the day before the fans’ one delivered a stunning and frustrating verdict for Ronaldo.

🥁 The award for our 2021/22 Players’ Player of the Year goes to… 1⃣ @D_DeGea! 👏#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 3, 2022

Indeed, for the Mancunian locker room, CR7 was not the club’s best player last season. The Red Devils preferred the performances of David De Gea and elected the Spanish goalkeeper. De Gea had a good season, saving his team many times. He was also voted man of the match seven times and player of the month three times. But for Ronaldo, also seven times man of the match, it’s a snub. The Portuguese has rarely been acclaimed among his teammates having been elected only in 2007 and 2008. De Gea succeeds Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial, the last two winners of an astonishing record.