Football England – MU: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the stadium in the middle of the match, no one notices!

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United is getting more complicated every day. The Portuguese striker left the pitch before the end of the match against Tottenham. The details fall the day after this stroke of blood.

Cristiano Ronaldo has experienced a new bloodshed, and his career at Manchester United is now seriously complicated. Replacing against Tottenham, as he has become accustomed to, CR7 saw his teammates copiously dominate the Spurs, to win 2-0 in the Premier League. Everything was working well in attack and Erik Ten Hag did not decide to call on the Portuguese, who realized, a few minutes from the end of the match, that he was not going to play. As a result, the legendary United striker got up and headed for the dressing room as the game continued. Since then, it is obviously the fire at Old Trafford. First of all, The Athletic makes an astonishing secret by explaining that Cristiano Ronaldo did not even change, and left the stadium directly. Then, his absence shocked absolutely no one, with his teammates celebrating the win over Tottenham oblivious to the five-time Ballon d’Or. The latter therefore really did not dampen the atmosphere at the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo will speak with Ten Hag





Even his coach has decided to skip this hot topic which casts a shadow over the club despite the victory. “I saw it yes. I didn’t speak to him afterwards. I’ll take care of it tomorrow, not today. Today we celebrate this victory and we have to recover for Saturday “, Delivered the Dutch coach, who should therefore explain himself this Thursday with CR7. With the passage, a big tackle from the coach of Ajax, who stressed in a press conference that the victory was also linked to the fact that the 11 players on the ground defended a lot, with heart and ardor. Follow his gaze…

In the meantime, the behavior of the latter has managed to win unanimous support against him. If he has legendary status, the former Real Madrid goleador cannot afford everything. The press and the consultants were released on the very little collective attitude of the attacker, Dion Dublin evoking especially ” a lack of respect for his teammates”and “ a monumental mistake “, at the microphone of Amazon Prime. While waiting to find out what Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to say to each other, there is little doubt that the Portuguese will more than ever look for a new base this winter, he who believes he deserves much more playing time than a few late-game appearances or minutes in Europa League fixtures.