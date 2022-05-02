Football England – MU; Cristiano Ronaldo too old, the attack that hurts

Cristiano Ronaldo does not see the desired return to Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner nevertheless had a more than satisfactory season on a personal level.

Cristiano Ronaldo decided last summer to make his comeback with Manchester United. The Red Devils intended to play the leading roles in the Premier League again. But it is clear that the season is turning into a fiasco. Ralf Rangnick’s men will not win trophies and should finish outside the Premier League Big 4, synonymous with qualification for the next Champions League. On the positive side, however, Manchester United already know the identity of their new coach for next season: Erik ten Hag. The Ajax coach is renowned for his attacking game ideas and his desire to bring out young talent. Principles that do not play in favor of … Cristiano Ronaldo.

Erik ten Hag ready to snub Ronaldo

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United at the end of the season. He is not part of Erik Ten Hag’s plans. (@pedrogva6) pic.twitter.com/KgCfP7OsbX — Gio CR7 (@ArobaseGiovanny) May 1, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo, despite his 37 years, proves that he is still a very high level player. This season with the Red Devils, the Portuguese has 23 goals in 36 games played. He is also the current third best scorer in the Premier League with 17 goals. But according to Portuguese transfer window specialist Pedro Almeida, CR7 will leave Manchester United at the end of the season. As he indicated on his Twitter account, Ronaldo simply does not enter into the plans of the Dutch technician, who prefers to set up a system of play with young players who will remain at the club in the coming years. Asked by Sky Sports, Ralf Rangnick preferred to kick the question whether Ronaldo could adapt to Ten Hag’s style: “That’s a question you have to ask Erik. He has shown that he can still play a vital role in this team.”.

Ronaldo back at Real Madrid?





In case of departure from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo will not lack courtiers next summer. Under contract until June 2023 with the Red Devils, the Lusitanian prodigy could put Jorge Mendes to work to bring him back to Real Madrid. the Mirror also indicates that the Madrid management is seriously considering a return of its former Ballon d’Or. He could therefore recompose a magic trio with Real Madrid, accompanied by Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé. Unless PSG decides to compensate for the loss of its jewel by … Cristiano Ronaldo.