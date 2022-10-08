Football England – MU knows the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, it hurts

Substitute since the start of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be retained by Manchester United during the winter transfer window.

Last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo went out of his way to leave Manchester United. Eager to join a club qualified in the Champions League, CR7 was offered by his agent Jorge Mendes in the biggest clubs in the world: PSG, Chelsea, Bayern, Atlético de Madrid or Naples. Due to his age and salary, Cristiano Ronaldo did not find a buyer. Will the situation be different for the Portuguese international in January? Unlike this summer, Manchester United is in any case very open to the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo with a view to the winter transfer window, Erik ten Hag’s team having found its balance without the former Madrid player at the forefront of his attack. But according to information obtained by ESPN, it will not be easy for Cristiano Ronaldo to find a base after the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo unsaleable in the winter transfer window?





The media understands that internally, the leaders of Manchester United are under no illusions and expect Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at the club until the end of his contract, ie until next June. Only one element is likely to shake up the future of Cristiano Ronaldo and it is significant: the World Cup. In the event that, to everyone’s surprise, the captain of Portugal achieves an exceptional World Cup in Qatar, the interest he arouses could increase and consequently, certain clubs could position themselves to recruit him. But apart from this scenario, it seems for the moment totally improbable to see Cristiano Ronaldo being recruited by a European cador during the next winter transfer window. Bad news for Manchester United but also for the player, who wants to leave but who definitely no longer has the exceptional rating that was his throughout his career.