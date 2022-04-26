Football England – PL: Cristiano Ronaldo at Arsenal, the blow of madness

Scorer with Manchester United against Arsenal last Saturday in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo made his match despite difficult personal circumstances. The same cannot necessarily be said for his teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United last summer with a lot of ambition. The five-time Portuguese Ballon d’Or was planning to fight for the Premier League title and go as far as possible in the Champions League. But it is clear that the Red Devils are very far from the mark. The European course came to an abrupt end against Atlético Madrid in the round of 16 and the club should not even play in the Champions League next season. Saturday’s defeat against Arsenal (1-3) is indeed very bad for Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, scored and got the job done. But it was not enough for the men of Ralf Rangnick, too feverish collectively and individually to hope for anything at the Emirates. On the side of some observers, we hope to see CR7 decamp from Manchester United. The famous English journalist Piers Morgan wants to see him at… Arsenal!

Arsenal, the perfect match for Ronaldo

🥀 Scorer against Arsenal, Cristiano Ronaldo dedicated his 100th Premier League achievement to his son, who died earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/KhzjD2YMOK — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) April 23, 2022

At the end of the season, Manchester United fans are crying, but Arsenal fans are jubilant. After years of drought, the Gunners are close to finishing in the Premier League Big 4. In the event of qualification for the next Champions League, the fans want something heavy in terms of recruitment. Star journalist Piers Morgan, close to Arsenal, wants him to see Cristiano Ronaldo leave the “arrogantfrom United to join Mikel Arteta’s men. Do you know what I would do if I were manager of Arsenal? I would go for Cristiano Ronaldo. I had this conversation with him last week. I said ‘come to Arsenal’. (…) On paper, United have much more talented players and much more experienced players, but they don’t have the right attitude. The mental attitude is shocking. Arsenal have young, hungry, really promising guys who have a good attitude. If he doesn’t stay at United, I’d take him in a heartbeat. My message to these young United stars is that you are talented, but your egos are out of control and you should ask Ronaldo for advice. (…) There is an arrogance about these players that we don’t have at Arsenal,” delivered the consultant. As they say, hope gives life, but Cristiano Ronaldo has already proven in the past that he can surprise his fans, he who was very close to signing for Manchester City last summer.