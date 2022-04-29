Football England – PL: Cristiano Ronaldo, his transfer window turned upside down by his goals?

Again scorer against Chelsea Thursday night with Manchester United (1-1), Cristiano Ronaldo could finally stay with the Red Devils.

A few days ago, Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United seemed highly uncertain. And for good reason, Erik Ten Hag will be the coach of the Red Devils next season and a priori, the Dutch coach was not counting on Cristiano Ronaldo, a player whose profile does not really fit into his game plan. , the Portuguese international has returned to a very high level of performance in recent weeks. Still scorer against Chelsea Thursday night in the Premier League (1-1), the Portuguese could finally be retained by Manchester United. This is at least the message delivered at a press conference by Ralf Rangnick, who hinted that Erik Ten Hag could change his mind about Cristiano Ronaldo. And for good reason, everyone is aware in the spans of Old Trafford that CR7 remains essential thanks to his decisive goals and his leadership.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally retained by Manchester United?





“It’s something we should talk about among ourselves. Erik Ten Hag, the Board of Directors and myself. Cristiano still has a year left on his contract, it’s also important to see and find out what he wants to do, if he wants to stay. But, again, I haven’t been able to talk to Erik so far and therefore it doesn’t make sense to talk about it now” launched Ralf Rangnick before continuing on the subject of the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. “I’m not just talking about the goal he scored today, but also his whole performance, his attitude, how often he assisted in our own half. At 37, it’s not normal to do that. He showed that today, if he plays like he played today, he can still be a big help for this team.” warned the German, who therefore tempers the rumors of a departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and who opens the door more than ever to the Portuguese so that the latter continues his career at Manchester United next season.