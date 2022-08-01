Football England – PL: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United, what a shock

Returning to Manchester United after missing the start of preparation, Cristiano Ronaldo is on the move like never before.

His return to training and his appearance in Manchester United’s Sunday friendly against Rayo Vallecano was expected to put an end to speculation about his future. In the end, quite the opposite happened and this Monday, the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer in doubt at Manchester United. And as proof, the only player replaced at half-time by Erik Ten Hag, the Portuguese was photographed leaving Old Trafford… before the end of the match between his team and Rayo Vallecano. More than ever, the divorce seems consummated between the Portuguese star and Manchester United while CR7 has been scrambling to leave the Mancunian club for almost a month, eager to find a qualified club for the next edition of the League of Champions.

Cristiano Ronaldo no longer hides his annoyance





The Times reveals in England that Cristiano Ronaldo absolutely did not appreciate being substituted at half-time in the friendly against Rayo Vallecano, which is why he gathered his belongings before leaving the stadium, while his team-mates were still in the field. Several fans have immortalized the scene of the exit of the stadium of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was in the company of another Portuguese player of Manchester United in the person of Diogo Dalot, who did not appear in the group retained by Erik Ten Hag for this match . Asked by the Times, the management of Manchester United did not wish to comment on this new incident in the disturbed preparation of Cristiano Ronaldo, who had already missed the resumption of training and who has been agitating Manchester United behind the scenes since. the assumption of office of Erik Ten Hag. In an attempt to calm the controversy, Cristiano Ronaldo said to himself “ glad to be back “ in a tweet posted on Sunday evening. But his departure from the stadium before the end of the match sounds the final divorce with Manchester United, who will have to activate to find him a way out as soon as possible.