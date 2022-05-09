Football England – PL: Cristiano Ronaldo put on a diet by Man Utd

Rolled by Brighton on Saturday afternoon (4-0), Manchester United said goodbye to their Champions League dreams.

Distanced by Tottenham but especially by Arsenal in the race for fourth place, Manchester United will not play in the Champions League next season. After the defeat of the Red Devils against Brighton, it is now a certainty. It’s been a tough blow for Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammates, who have had an extremely disappointing season overall. And according to information from the Daily Mail, the players of Manchester United will have to assume their cataclysmic performances of the season. Sportingly first with an absence of the Champions League detrimental to their career next season. But also financially with penalties that will fall next season according to the English tabloid, which reveals that wages will be lowered by the management of Manchester United.

Wages will fall at Manchester United





We do not yet know by what legal means the management of Manchester United will go about it but in its edition of the day, the Daily Mail is categorical: wages will drop next season at the Red Devils! And everyone will be affected, no one will be spared, not even top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo. First figures have also filtered on this subject. CR7, who received 450,000 euros per week at Manchester United this season should see his salary drop to 336,000 euros per week, which corresponds to a drop of nearly 500,000 euros per month for the former Real Madrid striker. Probable captain of Erik Ten Hag next season, David De Gea will see his salary increase from 438,000 euros per week to 329,000 euros per week. Salary cuts that prove the anger of the staff of Manchester United, who had made qualifying for the Champions League the main objective of the season. An objective which will therefore not be achieved and which will have serious financial consequences for the residents of Old Trafford.