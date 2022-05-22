Football England – PL: Rangnick makes a huge criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo

Ralf Rangnick will soon hand over the reins of Manchester United to Erik ten Haag. The German coach has a lot to say about his collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United has once again been disappointing this season, whether on the national or European scene. The Red Devils will not win any trophies despite a last summer transfer window full of promise. The latter had indeed seen Cristiano Ronaldo return to Manchester United. With him, the five-time Ballon d’Or also brought a huge light to the Mancunian club, a little overwhelmed by its rivalry with Manchester City for a few years. The arrival during the season of Ralf Rangnick, renowned for his ideas of play and his working methods, was also attractive. But nothing went as planned and rumors started to surface about Cristiano Ronaldo’s behavior. Accused of taking too much light and not sacrificing enough for the collective, CR7 is nevertheless defended by his peers and his Manchester United club. Ralf Rangnick in the lead. Despite everything, even his own coach points to a major difficulty with the Portuguese.

Rangnick sends a message to Ronaldo

My 2nd Premier League Player Of The Month Award, the 6th in my career. I’m as happy to win today as I was in my early days, the hunger for victory and achievements never fades away. Thanks to everyone that made this possible. 🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/euYaSsHlBG — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 12, 2022

In remarks made at a press conference, the former RB Leipzig coach gave his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo’s season under his command, even admitting that he was not “a pressing monster”. On his way, Rangnick will develop his thought: “ I am most disappointed and frustrated by this. At one point, we just had to find compromises. By attacking a little more in depth, how would we have been sure to have the attacking players in their position? Cristiano scored a few goals. I don’t blame him because he did some good things in some games, but he’s not a pressing monster. We had to compromise. A little too much sometimes. We never found the right balance between what we had to do with and without the ball. » Finally, Ralf Rangnick will take an example from Jürgen Klopp, who needed patience to lead his Liverpool team to the heights of world football: “I agree that we have never been close to their aggressiveness, this pro-active football. It also has to do with fitness if we want to play like that. In Klopp’s first season at Liverpool, they didn’t play this type of football. It took them a season or two. (…) I also have my faults and the players are not the only ones to blame”. Erik ten Hag therefore has his work cut out for him to restore a collectively struggling team. It also remains to be seen whether Cristiano Ronaldo, Rangnick’s ‘problem’ in recent months, will still be with the Red Devils in the coming weeks.