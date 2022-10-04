Football England – PL: Ten Hag cracks, Cristiano Ronaldo must leave

Nothing is going well between Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo. Still on the bench this Sunday during the derby against City, the Portuguese is struggling to hide his dismay.

Last summer during the transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo did everything to leave Manchester United. But the five-time Ballon d’Or did not find the shoe that suited him. As a result, the Portuguese stayed with the Red Devils. But he certainly thought he could play most games. However, it is quite the opposite and CR7 has become a simple substitute for Manchester United. This was once again the case during the derby this Sunday between Manchester United and Manchester City. Something to annoy his fans, who do not understand the choices of Erik Ten Hag. And obviously, Ronaldo is on the same wavelength, he who appeared marked on the bench.

Ronaldo, finally a way out?

Football will never know a rivalry like that of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐🐐💫 pic.twitter.com/0tnNWnw8a1 — NJR10🏴‍☠️ (@KM7ZOO) October 3, 2022

The situation is becoming increasingly tense around Cristiano Ronaldo. And the Red Devils coach seems to have made up his mind. According to information from Telegram, Erik Ten Hag will no longer retain Cristiano Ronaldo in the next transfer window. The Portuguese will therefore be able to leave Manchester United in the event of a good offer. A great opportunity for CR7 to take up a new challenge next winter and undoubtedly a great economic deal for United, who know that Cristiano Ronaldo will be out of contract at the end of the season. It remains to be seen who will be able to afford the former Real Madrid player, who receives a salary of more than 17 million euros per year. No doubt his performances at the next World Cup could attract (or not) clubs. Before that, Ronaldo will need to play in order to keep up the pace. But between Ten Hag and him, the cut is perhaps final. At 37, CR7 is having a disappointing end to his career. But he has proven it in the past, his mind can get him out of any situation.