Football England – PL: The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is sealed, stop the rumors!

Photo of James James48 mins ago
0

Under contract with Manchester United until 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo is the subject of many rumors at the start of the transfer window.

Author of a convincing season on a personal level last season, Cristiano Ronaldo is however not the happiest of men at Manchester United. And for good reason, the Portuguese will not play in the Champions League next season. What motivates him to change clubs this summer? Chelsea quickly positioned itself to recover CR7, in case the former star of Real Madrid and Juventus Turin decides to change air this summer in order to continue to inflate his personal statistics in the Champions League. But according to Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate at Manchester United and in the Portuguese selection, there is little chance of seeing the 36-year-old striker leave the Red Devils this summer. On the contrary, the tendency would be to see him stay one more season at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes thinks Ronaldo will stay at United


“Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation? I spoke to him a few weeks ago so I expect to see Cristiano again on July 4 for the replay. There is nothing else. I don’t think Man United are ready to lose a top resource like Cristiano.” launched Bruno Fernandes in an interview with Record. For the 27-year-old attacking midfielder, close to CR7 in the Manchester United locker room, the trend is therefore clearly that the former Real Madrid striker does not change clubs this summer. Something to calm the rumours, even if it is advisable to remain cautious. Because with the absence of the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo could be tempted by a departure in the event of a concrete offer from a European cador in the coming weeks. Chelsea, who lost Romelu Lukaku, are on the prowl. But the Blues aren’t making signing Cristiano Ronaldo a priority yet…yet.

