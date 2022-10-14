Football England – Supersub to Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo will never accept it

Only tenured five times this season, Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of Erik Ten Hag’s eleven at Manchester United. If the consultant Gary Neville validates this role of joker, the Portuguese striker may become impatient.

While Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to join a team qualified for the Champions League, he is subscribed to Europa League matches. Four of his five starts this season have come in this competition, including the last Thursday against Omonia Nicosia (1-0). It is rather as a substitute that the striker now shines with Manchester United, he who gave the victory against Everton (1-2) on Sunday after coming into play.





At 37, has Cristiano Ronaldo become a simple joker? Gary Neville wouldn’t be against it. ” What I would like is that like all players at the end of their career, he agrees not to play every game, to stay and become a great craftsman as he was on Sunday.told the former Mancunian to the Daily Mirror. Thus, Manchester United will have a good season. If Ronaldo stays, I think they have a much better chance of finishing in the top 4, even if he doesn’t play every weekend and comes on like against Everton. »

It would still be necessary for the Portuguese to accept this status. ” I’m afraid of his mentality and that he thinks he can’t not playnuanced the English consultant. He takes it as an insult and people I respect enormously think that we are disrespecting him by leaving him on the bench. But that’s not at all what I see. I think Erik ten Hag did very well. I hope Ronaldo will say to himself: “Where can I find fans who love me so much, in a club that can still win trophies?” »

No solution for CR7

“ Where can he play in the Champions League? This summer, nobody wanted him. I think Manchester United handled this very well. He plays, he does the right thing on and off the pitch. There are no rumors about Ronaldo at the moment. He is focused in order to be ready for the World Cup. (…) When he scored on Sunday, I saw the group come and celebrate with him and that’s really important. That makes me think that he has his head on his shoulders for the moment “Positively the former Mancunian.