Football England – Surprising finalists to recover Cristiano Ronaldo

Determined to leave Manchester United this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to evolve within a team qualified for the Champions League. The clubs ready to welcome him, and which correspond to his criteria, are not so numerous. In reality, there would only be two possibilities left, and they are not necessarily the most expected.

Manchester United has not changed its tune. In response to the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, who wants to compete in the Champions League next season, the new manager Erik ten Hag ensures that he plans next season with the Portuguese striker. The fivefold Ballon d’Or did not obtain the requested exit voucher. Nevertheless, his agent Jorge Mendes struggles to find him a way out. A complicated mission given that the clubs qualified in the Champions League, looking for a striker and able to pay his salary, are not so numerous.

Thomas Tuchel wants different kind of players and project, this is why he decided against Cristiano Ronaldo deal. 🔵 #CFC Cristiano has turned down a formal, lucrative proposal from Saudi and an approach from MLS club. Ten Hag, waiting for him. 📲 More: https://t.co/g3ozfqeWX3 pic.twitter.com/9yZpgdA5Wq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

Among the teams mentioned in recent weeks, Paris Saint-Germain quickly let it be known that he was not interested. No more than Chelsea, whose manager Thomas Tuchel, especially in search of central defenders, wants to work with another type of player. We also learned that Cristiano Ronaldo had received a huge offer from Saudi Arabia, with an estimated salary of 275 million euros over two years! A proposal however refused by CR7, focused on Europe.

Bayern closed the door

So who are the clubs still in the race? According to information from ESPN, only Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid would remain, two rather unexpected destinations. Through its president Oliver Kahn, the German champion has clearly indicated that Cristiano Ronaldo does not enter into its recruitment policy. As for Atlético Madrid, one of the recurring victims of the Portuguese, its financial problems seem to exclude the hypothesis of such an operation. At present, it is therefore difficult to guess where CR7 will evolve on the recovery.