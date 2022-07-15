Entertainment

Football England – Surprising finalists to recover Cristiano Ronaldo

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 50 1 minute read

Determined to leave Manchester United this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to evolve within a team qualified for the Champions League. The clubs ready to welcome him, and which correspond to his criteria, are not so numerous. In reality, there would only be two possibilities left, and they are not necessarily the most expected.

Manchester United has not changed its tune. In response to the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, who wants to compete in the Champions League next season, the new manager Erik ten Hag ensures that he plans next season with the Portuguese striker. The fivefold Ballon d’Or did not obtain the requested exit voucher. Nevertheless, his agent Jorge Mendes struggles to find him a way out. A complicated mission given that the clubs qualified in the Champions League, looking for a striker and able to pay his salary, are not so numerous.

Among the teams mentioned in recent weeks, Paris Saint-Germain quickly let it be known that he was not interested. No more than Chelsea, whose manager Thomas Tuchel, especially in search of central defenders, wants to work with another type of player. We also learned that Cristiano Ronaldo had received a huge offer from Saudi Arabia, with an estimated salary of 275 million euros over two years! A proposal however refused by CR7, focused on Europe.

Bayern closed the door

So who are the clubs still in the race? According to information from ESPN, only Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid would remain, two rather unexpected destinations. Through its president Oliver Kahn, the German champion has clearly indicated that Cristiano Ronaldo does not enter into its recruitment policy. As for Atlético Madrid, one of the recurring victims of the Portuguese, its financial problems seem to exclude the hypothesis of such an operation. At present, it is therefore difficult to guess where CR7 will evolve on the recovery.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 50 1 minute read

Related Articles

Tristan Thompson spotted in Greece while pregnant with Khloe Kardashian

4 mins ago

Julianne Moore will chair the Venice International Film Festival jury

13 mins ago

Kendall Jenner Looks Unreal in Her Tiny Floral Bikini: Pic

15 mins ago

Does Bob Iger regret the new CEO of Disney?

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button