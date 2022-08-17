Football England – Ten Hag zaps Cristiano Ronaldo, he bets everything on Martial

Manchester United is having a cataclysmic start to the season. And to make matters worse, the next meeting of the Red Devils in the Premier League will be against Liverpool.

Despite a good pre-season and a transfer window full of hope, Manchester United is completely through its start to the season. Erik Ten Hag’s men have indeed suffered two humiliating defeats against Brighton and then against Brentford, two seemingly much weaker opponents. To make matters worse for the Red Devils, there are tensions in the locker room. Cristiano Ronaldo, about to leave but who can’t find a buyer, tends his teammates more and more. Also, some locker room executives are said to be frustrated with Manchester United’s lack of quality signings at the moment. While waiting to learn more about the strategy that the Mancunian leaders will use in the transfer window, Ten Hag will have to find solutions, and quickly.

Martial on the return, United breathes

A club insider says an in-form Anthony Martial would have painted a different picture of United’s performance in the last two games. [@MelissaReddy_] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/3LCieLQ2aq — Manchester United (@MUnitedFR) August 15, 2022

Indeed, next Monday evening at Old Trafford, Manchester United will host Liverpool. A clash between two average teams at the start of the season. However, Jürgen Klopp’s men seem much more sure of their strength. To try to make a move against the Reds, Erik Ten Hag wants to be able to count on his best strengths. Absent since the start of the season due to injury, Anthony Martial will probably return to the squad. According The Sun, the Frenchman recently received the green light from the medical profession to resume competition. Excellent news for United, while the former Monegasque had been the nice surprise of the Mancunian preparation. Martial will have one last point to make on Sunday to find out if he can claim a place to play against Liverpool. But hope reigns to see Martial play. And that could change a lot of things to fill the Mancunian offensive gaps, with Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo who have their heads elsewhere. Note that, to anticipate all the scenarios at the end of the transfer window, Ten Hag wants the arrival of a new striker before the transfer market closes, which will take place on September 1.