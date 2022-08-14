Football England – The crazy Sunday of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo lives a very dark period under the colors of Manchester United. The five-time Portuguese Ballon d’Or is not yet sure of continuing with the Red Devils.

Just a year after returning to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave the Red Devils. The Portuguese wants to play the next Champions League and no longer imagines his future with Erik Ten Hag’s men. And it is certainly not the catastrophic start to the season for the Mancunians that will fix anything. Faced with Brentford this Saturday, during the rout (0-4) of his team, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared helpless and quite transparent. And his behavior annoys more and more in England.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a confused situation

We miss this Cristiano Ronaldo there pic.twitter.com/SeR9FpeheD — BeFootball (@_BeFootball) August 14, 2022

Sky Sports indicated this Sunday that the management of Manchester United was eager for Cristiano Ronaldo to improve his attitude. The English club was, according to the English media, ready to consider terminating his contract if nothing changed regarding his star. A decision that would also do the business of CR7, who recently forced his departure and dried up recovery training. But a few minutes later, Sky Sports ended up denying his own information, de facto calming the most vehement comments about the Portuguese star. That said, the English press, via Kaveh Solhekol, indicates that the Mancunian locker room does have a problem with CR7, which only his megastar status protects for the moment.





If he wants to leave United, a major problem stands in the face of the former Real Madrid: the lack of prestigious suitors for his person. Clubs such as PSG, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid and Naples have recently refused the advances of his agent, Jorge Mendes. With the transfer market ending in a few weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is hazier than ever. His relationship with his teammates but also his management at Manchester United is not reassuring, while the Red Devils are currently last in the Premier League after two contested days. A few months before the World Cup with Portugal, the former Real Madrid will have to line up or find a suitable way out. At 37, Ronaldo will not have a lot of cartridges to burn before hanging up his crampons.