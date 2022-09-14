Football England – The police are investigating Cristiano Ronaldo

Sad weekend for Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo, in full controversy after showing aggressive behavior with an Everton supporter. Following this incident, the police of Merseyside confirmed the opening of an investigation.

Nothing is going well at Manchester United, both on and off the pitch. Indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo is in the dark after unacceptable behavior at the end of the meeting and the start of an investigation against him by the local Liverpool police. After the final whistle given by Mr. Moss, on the score of (1-0) for Everton, Cristiano Ronaldo committed the irreparable by leaving the lawn of Goodison Park. Irreparable, it will also be the state of the mobile phone of this Toffees supporter after having crossed paths with the 37-year-old Portuguese, helpless this Saturday at the poorly ranked Mersey. According to The Sunthis young supporter was only filming the fivefold Ballon d’Or when he left the field. “I can’t believe I’m saying this but Ronaldo snatched the phone out of his hand as he recorded him walking out at the end of the game. I am shocked that a professional footballer could attack a child in this way. If anyone can get some videos of this for me I believe they are already on Instagram” said a witness. Merseyside police are examining videos of this scene, which has gone viral on social networks, to determine whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo had indeed behaved violently. A police spokesman is in contact with both clubs after reports of an alleged assault, even though it was just a bad move.

CR7, an apology and a nice gift to his victim

E esse aqui que é extremamente nervosinho. Dia desses tava quase dando porrada num companheiro de profissão vs Liverpool, faz isso aí agora.

Vergonhoso. pic.twitter.com/kzRQL8GtJt — 🐊 ɪ́ᴄᴀʀᴏ ᴀɴᴀ́ʟɪsᴇs 🟡⚪ (@icaroanalises10) April 9, 2022

Known as a man who is not easy to get out of his hinges, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to this incident and apologized to the Everton supporter. “It is never easy to manage your emotions in difficult times like the one we are going through. Nevertheless, we must always be respectful, patient and set an example for all young people who love the beautiful game. I apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to attend a game Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship” replied CR7 on his social networks after this controversy. Manchester United and CR7 have been in the headlines of tabloids across the Channel since this defeat at Everton, described as ” SHAME “ and of “DISGRACE”. On the nerves, Cristiano Ronaldo seems at the end of the race like the Red Devils, seeing the Champions League move away from a seventh place in the Premier League. For his part, the Mancunian superstar has scored only four goals in 2022 with MU. Dark period.