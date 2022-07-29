Football England – Without a rookie at MU, Cristiano Ronaldo takes up the challenge

Less than a year after his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is already announced on the departure. The Portuguese striker would resent the passivity of his leaders on the transfer market. Information quickly denied since the Mancunian would not have any intention of moving this summer.

As often in recent years, Cristiano Ronaldo fuels the rumors of the transfer market. The Manchester United striker is once again announced to be leaving because of his leaders. Indeed, the Portuguese media Record affirms that the transfer window of the Mancunian club frustrates the fivefold Ballon d’Or. The recent sixth in the Premier League hasn’t welcomed any new recruits so far. Under these conditions, it is inevitably difficult to imagine the Red Devils catching up on Manchester City and Liverpool, who have respectively recruited attackers Erling Haaland and Darwin Nuñez.





Enough to encourage the Portuguese to pack his bags? Not at all, denies Sky Sports. For his part, the British source assures that Cristiano Ronaldo will not leave Manchester United during this summer transfer window. The former Real Madrid player is eagerly awaited after returning from vacation in early July. The Mancunian has therefore not changed his state of mind since the end of the season. Despite the prospect of a year without the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo said he was eager to work with his future manager Erik ten Hag.

Bayern rumor also denied

In Germany, Sky therefore takes the opportunity to confirm the trend and sweep away the rumor of an interest from Bayern Munich. First of all, the German champion does not (yet) want to replace Robert Lewandowski. Management instead tries to convince him to stay. But above all, CR7 absolutely does not correspond to the recruitment policy of the Bavarians. In summary, there’s nothing new for Cristiano Ronaldo, although one might think that the centre-forward is closely following his club’s transfer window.