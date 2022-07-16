Football Germany – Cristiano Ronaldo, Bayern’s big lie

Less than a year after his return, Cristiano Ronaldo already wants to leave Manchester United. The Portuguese striker hopes to join a team qualified for the Champions League. What Bayern Munich can offer him, despite the statements of its president Oliver Kahn.

It’s only a matter of time. In the next few hours, FC Barcelona should announce the arrival of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. The two clubs ended up agreeing on a transfer of 45 M€ (+ 5 M€ bonus). ” We have a verbal agreement with Barça and now we just have to transcribe it on the contractsBavarian President Oliver Kahn confirmed to the daily Bild. Barca finally passed on a very sensible offer for us. »

It was Lewandowski who asked to train this morning with his Bayern teammates, in order to say goodbye in the best possible way. 👏 (SPORTS 1) pic.twitter.com/vtiy99Cjyj — FR Barça (@FRBarca_) July 16, 2022

” (…) My job is to do what is best for Bayern, and we have always been in a position of strengththen boasted the leader. And finally, we decided that the best thing was to allow Robert to leave. It took a few weeks of thought and tension for management to come to this conclusion. Did the German champion want to assert his authority? Or was it a way to buy time to replace the Pole? A priori, the signing of Sadio Mané already compensated for the expected departure of Robert Lewandowski.

A fake denial from Bayern?

But according to several sources, Bayern Munich are planning to attract Cristiano Ronaldo after the transfer of their striker. We remember that Oliver Kahn had swept away this hypothesis, saying that CR7 was not part of the club’s recruitment policy. An implausible denial according to the Italian media TMW which insists on the interest for the Portuguese striker, determined to leave Manchester United in order to compete in the Champions League. Enough to confirm the trend that Bayern remains the most likely option for the Mancunian.