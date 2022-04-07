‘Football had died for me’; Vega on being cut off by Pumas

Midtime Editorial

He did not give up! Alexis Vegaforward of the Chivas from Guadalajara and selected national, revealed that after being cut by Pumas “soccer had died for him”. Similarly, he highlighted the importance of humility and how his neighborhood fills it with it.

Soccer was dead for me: Vega

“When they thank me in Pumas (Under-15)I was focused on studying, I had to keep going, but the year I temporarily stopped playing I no longer trained. It was not exercisedid not play a game, soccer was dead for me“he declared Vega in an interview with TUDN.

Similarly, the one born in the Mexico City stated that even though he has great appreciation and affection for the neighborhood in which he grew upHe does not intend to return to live there. However, he stressed that visiting “fulfills him in every way.”

“It’s a very nice thing for me to come backshow my wife and children where I came from, fills me in every wayI tell my wife to go once or twice a year. I came to the neighborhood, I saw where I lived, where I played, where I spent time and it’s something that feeds me to keep growingto remain ambitious and I don’t want to go back to the neighborhood“.

Finally, the “10” of the Chivas he thanked the values ​​instilled by his parents and grandparentsbecause he grew up “in a very difficult neighborhood in which there was drugs, weapons and any kind of stuff“However, he had his firm sleep and much of it was due to his family.

