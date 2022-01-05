Football in check, 83 positives put Serie A at risk: cases on the rise but no postponements

Covid makes the formations but the Serie A plans, at least for the moment, do not change. On the 20th day, which will be played on the day of the Epiphany, no match will be postponed and the teams will take the field regularly on Thursday. All except Salernitana, which was blocked by the local ASL after the latest cases emerged.

Of the 20 teams, Lazio is, so far, the only one to have no cases. The others all have to deal with players and staff members affected by the coronavirus. The League does not change its mind, the risk of not playing some matches, including Juve-Napoli, is as concrete as to distort the championship, in check by local Ats.

Not only the players have been infected. Covid did not spare even the coach Luciano Spalletti who saw his Napoli squad decimated for the away match against Juve. Six players with the virus: Mario Rui, Malcuit, Osimhen, Lozano, Elmas and Boffelli della Primavera. The bianconeri are little better off: Chiellini, Arthur, De Winter and Pinsoglio are out. The game could be in jeopardy. The Turin Ats has made it known that “there is no focus on the match”, that of Naples must express itself and could decide to block the away match, as already happened in the last championship.

But the most complicated situation is the Salernitana who sees among her players in the squad 9 positive plus two staff members. The local ASL intervened, blocked the club expected from the home game against Venice. In fact, the whole group is in quarantine, a total of 25 people. It would be the second match, after the one against Udinese, that Salernitana misses due to the blocking of the local health authority. He asked for the postponement to the Lega Calcio, if he does not grant it, he will proceed with the 0-3 at the table. The club will then be able to appeal to the sports judge and, if he is right as happened in Napoli against Juventus, the match will be replayed on another date.

If the League complied with the request it would mean creating a precedent and upsetting an already extremely compressed calendar, with no windows for recoveries. It is the same principle that led to the confirmation of the Italian Super Cup final on January 12, despite Inter and Juventus agreeing to postpone it. Verona is also experiencing a situation at the limit with an outbreak of 8 positive players plus two staff members, as well as Udinese, hit by 9 cases (7 players and 2 staff members): the trip to Florence is in the balance. So far Milan had escaped, but the Rossoneri recorded the positivity of the goalkeeper Tatarusanu and then later, also that of another player. Former Gigio Donnarumma also contracted the virus, like PSG teammates Messi and Pereira.

Torino canceled training, another round of tampons is expected on Wednesday morning: 5 positives plus two from the staff, Atalanta, Thursday’s opponent, has two. The list is being updated and destined to grow, many races are to be considered in the balance, it is impossible to predict the decisions of the various Ats. Games who can is the team order. The only good news is that there are no serious cases: in Serie A over 98% of the players are vaccinated.

© All rights reserved

Editorial board