Football, in Serie A the limit of five thousand spectators reaches the stadium: but only from January 16th. Next round and Super Cup still at 50%

For the 22nd and the 23rd matchday of the top football championship, scheduled for the weekends of 16 he was born in January 23, the stadiums will be able to admit a maximum of five thousand spectators. And the guest sectors will remain closed. The assembly of the Serie A League reunited in videoconference, after the phone call on Friday in which the premier Mario Draghi he asked the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina to evaluate the suspension of the championship or the closure of the stadiums to the public. The same rules will apply to the first knockout rounds of the Italian Cup scheduled between 16 and 20 January. However, both the 21st day (scheduled for Sunday 9 January) and the final of Super Cup on Wednesday 12th they will be able to take place with the current rules that admit one capacity at 50%.

“The decision, taken in acceptance of the request of Prime Minister Mario Draghi” – reads a press release from the League – testifies to the great sense of responsibility of football clubs in the face of the emergency linked to the increase in infections from Covid-19, despite full compliance with the current security procedures always adopted for the control of access to the stadium. In the face of the huge losses suffered during the pandemic period and above all noting the unequal treatment suffered in recent months compared to other sectors, helped with refreshments and contributions, Serie A football, once again, shows its willingness to protect the health of the public ”. And to justify the “delayed burst” measure it is argued that “the introduction of the limit to five thousand spectators it takes a few days, for which it will be effective from the third day of the second leg of the championship, in compliance with the tickets already sold for the meetings next week “.

In the interview with Gravina, Draghi said to himself “worried“For the situation of Serie A after the events of the last day – with four games out of ten postponed by the ASL due to outbreaks in the squads – specifying that the government had no intention of taking action, but at the same time asking”cooperation“To the world of football. A pressing that was enough to convince the assembly of the clubs to press on the public (even if not until the doors closed) but not to arrive at a suspension of the season. “I believe that this decision of the Serie A League was taken in concert with the Government, pending the meeting on Wednesday (with Coni, Federcalcio and the undersecretary of the Spot Valentina Vezzali, ed). For companies it is a big sacrifice, on the other hand, the reality of the rapidly rising infections left no other paths. It seems to me a prudent choice “, he comments to theAdnKronos the president of the Italian Coaching Association, Renzo Ulivieri.

However, due to the outbreaks and related quarantines, more and more races are postponed: for the next day we are moving towards the postponement to a date to be set for the challenge between Cagliari And Bologna. What theHandle, the Lega Council is in fact evaluating the calendar in light of the Covid situation. It will probably be postponed to Monday, however, the meeting between Fiorentina And Turin, while the picture relating to the match between is being analyzed Udinese And Atalanta after the new infections that emerged today (3 among the Bergamo people, 12 plus two staff members among the Friulians).