Football, investigation for tax crimes on the Ramadani prosecutor: 11 teams under the lens

The judicial investigation into football from Juventus’ capital gains expands to 11 teams, including the most famous in Serie A. None under investigation, for now, but the subject of the attention of the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office, which has ordered the delivery of the deeds, the documents and the emails referring to the “economic-commercial relations” in the transfer market with sports attorney Abdilgafar Ramadani, born in North Macedonia in 1963 and resident in Ireland, in Dublin, for the period from 2018 to today. Ramadani, known as “the Mino Raiola dell’Est”, is already under investigation for failure to submit the tax return for the tax years from 2018 to 2019, for money laundering and self-laundering.

The list of 11 teams (not investigated)

Since the morning of 13 December, the Finance Police has been acquiring a copy of the documentation of the economic-commercial relations maintained from 2018 to today by the following professional teams or their employees, in this order in the provision of the Deputy Prosecutor Giovanni Polizzi: Fiorentina Spa, Fc Juventus Spa , Ssc Napoli Spa, Frosinone Calcio Srl, Spal Srl, Torino Calcio Spa, Fc Internazionale Milano Spa (Inter), Ac Milan Spa, Cagliari Calcio Spa, As Roma Spa and Hellas Verona Spa. Nine are in Serie A in the current championship, two (Frosinone and Spal) are in Serie B. The football clubs are not under investigation, the prosecutor specified.

The prosecutor would have received at least 7 million

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Ramadani “would have received from Italian teams revenues of at least 7 million euros and more significant figures from European clubs”. This was revealed by the investigators investigating the Macedonian prosecutor, already under investigation in Spain for similar facts.

Money diverted to Ireland or Malta

It was a suspicious report on one of the current accounts referable to Ramadani sports prosecutor that triggered the Milanese investigation which sees the so-called “Raiola dell’Est” under investigation for tax crimes. Money that some Italian clubs have been diverted to its companies based in Ireland or Malta, but “forgetting” to declare it to the tax authorities. According to the accusation in Italy Ramadani would have acted together with his collaborator agent Pietro Chiodi, born in Rome in 1968, considered a figurehead.

The disposals of Chiesa and Pjanic

Among the suspicious transactions are the transfers of Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina to Juventus and Miralem Pjanic from Juventus to Barcelona. Ramadani’s team also includes Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri, players Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Ante Rebic (Milan), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) and Samir Handanovic (Inter). Chiodi’s assisted goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu (Milan) and coach Eusebio Di Francesco.