“Football is at risk of default, the Government is not helping us”

On the situation in Serie A

“Serie A and more generally Italian football are at risk of default. This thing the government and political institutions can no longer ignore. It is a system on the brink of the abyss, which certainly had imbalances even before Covid, but which has received practically nothing in these two years of pandemic. The resistance margins have narrowed to a minimum. Given that the health of the fans is important to us above all else. There is no doubt that with ffp2 mask, super green pass and capacity reduced to 50%, outdoor facilities are safe spaces. Having had to reduce admissions to 5 thousand spectators was a further demonstration of seriousness and a further sacrifice for us. Because of this in the latest government measures such as the budget law and the Ristori decree we would have expected more consideration“.

On the aspects to improve

“It is thought that football is still the world of” rich-fool “presidents who throw away money for fun. Our world is struggling to be recognized for what it is, but how can you ignore the fact that professional football is an industrial sector like the others, which has a pre-pandemic turnover of almost 4 billion and pays 1.2 billion to the tax authorities every year? There is no doubt that a more sustainable model must be created by reducing wages. Footballers and unions cannot hide behind the princely contracts signed in the pre-Covid era. But beware of excessive cuts. We cannot afford to lose competitiveness in favor of foreign tournaments. It would be a vicious circle. If anything, we need to increase revenues “.

On betting companies

“Sponsorships blocked? Over 100 million volatilized contracts. While abroad and in the field UEFA we play against clubs sponsored by companies in that sector which, moreover, produces a betting round of over 10 billion a year on football events. Why not recognize in our favor a kind of copyright and a more conspicuous fund on this turnover? “.